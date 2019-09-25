Amy Sussman/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — (NOTE NATURE) Of the many jaw-dropping revelations in Demi Moore’s new memoir Inside Out is her claim that she took her one-time co-star Jon Cryer’s virginity, and her feelings of guilt about it.

However, the Supergirl star Cryer just responded — in the most gracious and self deprecating way possible — that Moore isn’t correct.

The pair starred together in the 1984 movie No Small Affair and dated around that time; she was 21, and he was 19. She writes in her book, “It pains me to think of how callous I was with his feelings — that I stole what could have been such an important and beautiful moment from him.”

But as Cryer explains, their time together wasn’t his first.

He tweeted, “Well, the good thing about this is she doesn’t have to feel bad about it anymore, because while I’m sure she was totally justified making that assumption based on skill level (and the stunned look on my face at the time), I had actually lost my virginity in high school.”

“But she’s right the other part,” he continues. “I was over the moon for her during a very troubled time in her life. I have nothing but affection for her and not a regret in the world.”