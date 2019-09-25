TYLER — Tyler Police are searching for 2 suspects that took off without paying for the $10,000 dollar gold chain. Video from inside Broadway Square Mall shows the pair running from the store around 3:45 on Monday afternoon. An employee allowed them to look at a 26” 14k gold chain valued at $10,000. Once the chain was in the hands of the suspect, the pair bolted from the store.

Anyone with information about the suspects involved in this crime are urged to contact the Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1000, or Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833). Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.