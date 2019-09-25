TYLER — The City of Tyler and Liberty Hall will host the annual Bergfeld Showcase Concert on on Friday, Oct. 25. The event is set for the the Centene Stage at Bergfeld Park on S. College Ave. The enjoyment kicks off at 6 p.m. with fun and food trucks and live music beginning at 7:30 p.m. Paul Cauthen will be returning home to headline the night.

The Tylerite first earned his reputation with the acclaimed roots-rock band Sons of Fathers. In 2016 Cauthen released his solo debut, My Gospel. Local favorite food trucks will be present for quality dining, including Say Cheese, ETX, What about Kabobs and Kona Ice.