SMITH COUNTY — Friday will mark a special day for two local high school drill teams. The Smith County Commissioners Court approved September 27, 2019 as “Whitehouse First Ladies Day” and “Chapel Hill Highlighters Day” in honor of both squads celebrating 50 years. Drill Team Director Kayla Noman and Captain Bailee Boyd represented their teams in Smith County Commissioner’s Court on Tuesday and received the resolutions. Both groups recently performed in tandem to celebrate the milestone.