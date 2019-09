TYLER — September is childhood cancer month and a Tyler middle school is giving towards children facing the disease. According to our news partner KETK, Aneesa Cedillo organized the fundraiser. Cedillo, was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 6. The cancer survivor along with the help of classmates at Moore Middle School raised more than a thousand dollars for the Gold Networks of East Texas. GNET Founder, Heather Rucker was presented with the check Tuesday during a pep rally.