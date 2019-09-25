Today is Wednesday September 25, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

National Night Out in Palestine

Posted/updated on: September 25, 2019 at 1:18 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

PALESTINE — Neighborhoods throughout Palestine are invited to join over 38 million neighbors for National Night out next Tuesday. National Night Out has become an ever-growing event including neighborhoods from all around Palestine. On October 1st between 6:00pm and 9:00pm, Palestine Police, Citizens on Patrol, Fire Department, EMS, and Anderson County Emergency Response will be visiting block parties around Palestine. For complete block party details across Palestine.

District 2 Councilman Mitchell Jordan will be hosting a block party at the Reagan Park tennis court. Attendees can look forward to bounce houses, music, games, and food.
First United Methodist Church 422 S Magnolia St.
Cedarvale Mobile Home Park 2131 W Point Tap Rd #111
The Wildcat Golf Course Clubhouse 2230 Country Club Rd
Gardner Subdivision between Gardner Dr and Trimble St.
Hampton Chase and Hampton Village 2401 Hwy 155

National Night Out in Palestine

Posted/updated on: September 25, 2019 at 1:18 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

PALESTINE — Neighborhoods throughout Palestine are invited to join over 38 million neighbors for National Night out next Tuesday. National Night Out has become an ever-growing event including neighborhoods from all around Palestine. On October 1st between 6:00pm and 9:00pm, Palestine Police, Citizens on Patrol, Fire Department, EMS, and Anderson County Emergency Response will be visiting block parties around Palestine. For complete block party details across Palestine.

District 2 Councilman Mitchell Jordan will be hosting a block party at the Reagan Park tennis court. Attendees can look forward to bounce houses, music, games, and food.
First United Methodist Church 422 S Magnolia St.
Cedarvale Mobile Home Park 2131 W Point Tap Rd #111
The Wildcat Golf Course Clubhouse 2230 Country Club Rd
Gardner Subdivision between Gardner Dr and Trimble St.
Hampton Chase and Hampton Village 2401 Hwy 155

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement