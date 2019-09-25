PALESTINE — Neighborhoods throughout Palestine are invited to join over 38 million neighbors for National Night out next Tuesday. National Night Out has become an ever-growing event including neighborhoods from all around Palestine. On October 1st between 6:00pm and 9:00pm, Palestine Police, Citizens on Patrol, Fire Department, EMS, and Anderson County Emergency Response will be visiting block parties around Palestine. For complete block party details across Palestine.

District 2 Councilman Mitchell Jordan will be hosting a block party at the Reagan Park tennis court. Attendees can look forward to bounce houses, music, games, and food.

First United Methodist Church 422 S Magnolia St.

Cedarvale Mobile Home Park 2131 W Point Tap Rd #111

The Wildcat Golf Course Clubhouse 2230 Country Club Rd

Gardner Subdivision between Gardner Dr and Trimble St.

Hampton Chase and Hampton Village 2401 Hwy 155