ESPN: LA Chargers’ Melvin Gordon could be close to ending holdout

Posted/updated on: September 25, 2019 at 1:29 pm

Photo by Eric Lars Bakke / ESPN Images(LOS ANGELES) -- Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon could be close to ending his contract holdout, ESPN reports Wednesday, though no final decision has been made yet.



Gordon has been seeking a richer contract from the Chargers, and requested permission to seek a trade earlier this year.



The 26-year-old had previously planned to return to the team at some point in October. He has to report no later than November 29 in order to be eligible to play this season. If he did not report by then, he would not accrue credit towards becoming a free agent this offseason.



The Chargers have gone 1-2 without Gordon, but running back hasn't been the team's biggest issue. In Gordon's absence, Austin Ekeler (160 yards) and Justin Jackson (142 yards) have replaced much of Gordon's production.



Gordon is scheduled to make $5.605 million this year. The Chargers have said they will not negotiate a new contract with him until after the season.



