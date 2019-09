TYLER — The month of October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The 1 in 3 Foundation in partnership with the national effort is hosting a panel discussion and will offer a free lunch and learn. “The Impact of Domestic Violence on Families: A Panel Discussion” will be held on Thursday, October 3 from 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the UT Health Science Center at Tyler Biomedical Research Building Conference Room (#699) located on Highway 271. This is a community event open to the public.