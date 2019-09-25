TYLER — Authorities have arrested a fugitive suspect Tyler police described as “armed and dangerous.” According to our news parnter KETK, Jeffery A. Johnston, 34, was arrested in the area of North Northeast Loop 323 and Morningside Drive after authorities combed a search perimeter. Tyler police and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by K-9 units and drones in the search.

Jeffery was wanted on multiple charges. According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Johnston took off when authorities attempted to serve a warrant on him.