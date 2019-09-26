TYLER — A former Bishop Gorman coach will not serve any jail time. According to our news partner KETK, Jakeal Lockett, 25, received the sentence Thursday morning. Lockett will serve his deferred adjudication probation in Beaumont close to family. The burglary charge came about after an incident at a UT Tyler apartment in February. The former coach initially faced the charge of burglary with intent to commit sexual assault. Lockett pled down to a lesser charge in August and Prosecutors dropped the sexual assault part of the charge after they said they met extensively with the victim. Lockett will not have to register as a sex offender.

Lockett’s attorney said following the sentencing that his client made a “horrible mistake” that altered his life. In court, the defense noted that Lockett was out drinking with Bishop Gorman basketball coaches, celebrating the school’s birth into the Final Four. The prosecutor said in court he had spoken extensively with the victim and that she was satisfied with the plea deal. He said he would not have gone forward with the deal had the victim not approved it. In his arrest warrant from March, Lockett was accused of stealing a master key from his girlfriend, who worked as an RA for the complex, and entering the victim’s apartment after midnight without her permission. Lockett was the head middle school boy’s basketball coach at Bishop Gorman and a varsity assistant from 2016-2019. Many of the student’s parents showed up at his plea hearing in support of the coach.