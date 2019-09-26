Today is Thursday September 26, 2019
Vehicle Located , Suspects Still on the Loose

Posted/updated on: September 26, 2019 at 11:53 am
LONGVIEW — Longview police have located a vehicle that police say was driven at an officer during a stop earlier this week. However, authorities are still searching for two individuals that were inside that car. Both suspects are from Longview and have been identified as 29 year-old Javier David Canchola-Vargas and 28 year-old Jesus Salaiz.

Canchola-Vargas is wanted on a charge of F/3 Assault on a Public Servant. Salaiz is wanted on a charge of Class A misdemeanor Evading Arrest/Detention. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects should contact Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-7867 or online at: greggcountycrimestoppers.org

