Teen Killed-Brother Charged

Posted/updated on: September 26, 2019 at 1:27 pm
SPRING, Texas (AP) – Sheriff’s officials say a Texas teenager has died after a firearm his half-brother was handling discharged, striking the teen in the torso. Montgomery County sheriff’s officials say the two were at a friend’s home Wednesday evening in Spring, north of Houston, when one of them went to the bathroom. The other was holding the firearm when it fired, sending a bullet through the bathroom door that struck his half-brother. The wounded teen was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died. His half-brother has been charged with tampering with evidence and officials say additional charges could be filed. The sheriff’s office says he’s 17 years old and that his half-brother was 17, too. Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Spencer says it’s too early to determine whether the shooting was accidental as investigators await autopsy results and a full review of evidence.

