TYLER — The countdown has begun for CityFest, the region-wide campaign focused on serving the community and proclaiming a message of hope in downtown Tyler. The celebration is produced by the Luis Palau Association, which began large outreach ministry in 1966, the year Andrew Palau was born. Event organizers anticipate 15,000 attendees to show up to The Square, downtown. Both nights national headlining Christian acts will share the stage with Andrew Palau. Thanks to the generosity of dozens of company’s, non-profits and over 350 local churches the event will be free.

https://www.cityfest.org/

Schedule of Events*:

4 p.m. | Family Fun Zone Stage Program

4:30 p.m. | Action Sports Demo

5 p.m. | Family Fun Zone Stage Program

6 p.m. | Family Fun Zone Closes

6 p.m. | Main Stage Program begins:

Saturday, October 5: Ryan Stevenson, Blanca, Newsboys United, & Andrew Palau

Sunday, October 6: Pat Barrett, Marisol, Josh Turner, Lecrae, & Andrew Palau

9:30 p.m. | Programs Ends