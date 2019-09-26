TYLER — Smith County Road 1113 – Lake Placid Road – opened back up to traffic Thursday after being closed for nearly three months for a bridge replacement. The bridge project at Butler Creek was completed a few weeks earlier than expected. Detour signs were being removed on Thursday. Smith County Engineer Frank Davis said the bridge needed to be replaced because it was undersized for the amount of road traffic, and it had structural problems. The project was done through the Texas Department of Transportation as part of the Federal Office-System Bridge Program. Smith County has improved a portion of Lake Placid Road and plans to continue with construction on the road since the bridge replacement is completed.