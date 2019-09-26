DaveAlan/iStock(LOS ANGELES) — An Alaska Airlines flight en route to Los Angeles International Airport from John F. Kennedy International Airport had to be diverted Thursday afternoon due to a “combative, unruly passenger,” according to the carrier.

In a statement, the airline said the passenger onboard Alaska Airlines Flight 411 “threatened crew members, and at one point threatened the safety of the aircraft.”

Some social media reports said the passenger attempted to breach the cockpit but Alaska Airlines told ABC News there was no evidence of that.

The Boeing 737-900 was diverted safely to Kansas City, where, upon landing, the passenger was arrested. The airline said crew members are being interviewed about the incident.

There were 177 passengers and six crew members onboard.

The flight is expected to reach its intended destination later Thursday.

