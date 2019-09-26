weerapatkiatdumrong/iStock(NEW YORK) — A data breach involving the food delivery app DoorDash impacted nearly five million users, the company said on Thursday.

In a press release, DoorDash says an unauthorized third party accessed some user data in May. The company says it took immediate action to block further access and enhance security.

The company assures newer users that no one who joined DoorDash after April 5, 2018 is impacted by the breach.

The third party may have accessed information including names, email addresses, delivery addresses, phone numbers, and order history.

Some users may also have had the last four digits of their payment cards accessed. The company insists that full card information was not accessed.

The final four digits of the bank account numbers of some Dashers — independent contractors who make deliveries — or merchants could also have been accessed.

DoorDash says that they do not believe user passwords were compromised, but that all affected users are encouraged to reset their passwords nonetheless.

The company also posted FAQ for users, and have opened a 24/7 call center dedicated to support related to the breach.

