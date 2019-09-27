‘Massive’ investigation launched into shooting death of South Carolina postal worker

Posted/updated on: September 27, 2019 at 12:07 pm

vmargineanu/iStock(ANDREWS, S.C.) -- More than 70 federal, state and local authorities are now investigating the shooting death of United States Postal Service carrier Irene Pressley, who was shot to death in rural South Carolina.



Pressley, 64, was “on route" delivering mail in Andrews, S.C., when she was shot and killed on Sept. 23. She had been with USPS for nearly 22 years.



“We’re bringing the full force of law enforcement at all levels to bare in this massive investigation,” David M. McGinnis, inspector in charge of the Charlotte Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, said during a press conference Friday. “Make no mistake; the perpetrators of this crime will face justice.”



Neither the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office nor the U.S. Postal Inspector Service has announced a motive or a potential suspect.



Without taking questions or elaborating on specifics, authorities repeatedly asked the public to share any information they may have about Pressley’s shooting.



“In order for us to solve crimes, we can do a lot of technical things, but the one part that’s integral is from our community, you have to give us information to work with,” Williamsburg County Sheriff Stephen Gardner said during Friday’s press conference.



Gardner said his deputies, along with assisting local agencies, are all on duty and pulling 12-hour shifts to bring this case to a close.



“We wanted our citizens to know that they are safe,” he said.



Authorities ask those with information about the case to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said it’s offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.



Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back