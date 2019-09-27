MABANK — The Mabank community came together in a big way on Thursday. According to our news partner KETK, the Mabank high school football team hosted a “drive through dinner” for the family of Tina Mercer and her mom Linda Scott. Mercer died in a fire along with her Mother on Monday. On Monday, Mercer, 41, called 911 to report that her home was on fire. Mercer’s four school-aged children were not in the home, but her disabled mother and an infant were. Fire-fighters arrived to find that Mercer saved the baby,

but they would later discover her and her mother in the remains of the home. Mercer’s son is a senior and member of the football team. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit of Mabank donated 250 lbs. of brisket. The dinner sold out in less than 2 hours and raised $8,000. The school will hold another fundraiser at the football game Friday night. An account has been set up under the name Mercer Family Tragedy at Southside Bank in Gun Barrel City or you can contact Mabank ISD.