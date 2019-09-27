TYLER — A 36-year-old Tyler man was sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas. Florencio Campos, Jr., pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine. Campos was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison Thursday. Campos was also ordered to submit to the forfeiture of $27,810.

Law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at Campos’ residence and discovered a number of firearms, ammunition and evidence of drug trafficking activities including several pages of ledgers for tracking illegal cocaine transactions and nearly $28,000 in cash. Agents also recovered cellular phones belonging to Campos that contained text messages from Campos and to Campos relating to illegal cocaine transactions.