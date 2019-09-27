TYLER — Chapters from a nonprofit organization called the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) recently met in Washington D.C. Four topics were selected as points of focus for the day, one of which addressed the recent bipartisan American Security Drone Act, proposed by a number of U.S. senators. The bill seeks to ban the U.S. government from purchasing drones manufactured in countries like China and Iran, which are identified as national security threats. Phil Burks, co-founder of FIRST iZTM, attended several Congressional meetings for both the Senate and House, as well as AUVSI presentations.