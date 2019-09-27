DALLAS (AP) – Former tenants of a Dallas apartment building where an off-duty police officer shot and killed a neighbor in his own home last year say they, too, got confused by how similar the floors looked. The former building residents testified Friday after the now-former officer, Amber Guyger, took the stand in her own defense. Guyger is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Botham Jean last September. She says she mistook his fourth-floor unit for her own, which was right below Jean’s, and thought he was a burglar when she stepped inside the dark room. Prosecutors have questioned how Guyger could have missed numerous signs that she was in the wrong place and have suggested that she was distracted by sexually explicit text messages with her police partner.