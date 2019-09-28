Royal Canadian Mounted Police(TORONTO) — The teen suspects who were wanted for three murders in Canada confessed to their crimes and said they planned to kill more people in a video recorded not long before the two died by suicide, police said.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, showed “no remorse for their actions” and expressed “their intentions to potentially kill others” in the video, which was found on a digital camera, Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Kevin Hackett said at a press conference Friday.

The bodies of McLeod and Schmegelsky were found Aug. 7 in the province of Manitoba.

They were the subjects of a massive manhunt after authorities identified them as the suspects in the murder of American Chynna Deese and her Australian boyfriend, Lucas Fowler.

McLeod and Schmegelsky also had been charged with the murder of a University of British Columbia botany lecturer named Leonard Dyck.

In the 58-second video, the teens said they were responsible for the three murders and planned to march to the Hudson Bay with the intention of hijacking a boat and heading for Europe or Africa, according to police.

Five other videos and three images were recovered from the digital camera, which authorities learned had belonged to Dyck.

In a 51-second video, Schmegelsky says that the river is “very big and fast moving and they may have to commit suicide,” police said. McLeod allegedly agrees.

The two, again, take responsibility for the three killings and express no remorse, police said.

In a third video, McLeod and Schmegelsky allegedly said they have shaved in preparation for their death and expect to be dead in a week, but plan to go back out to kill more people in the meantime.

In the final video, the two said this is their last will and they want to be cremated, according to police.

The Manitoba Medical Examiner determined the two died from gunshot wounds. Police believe that McLeod shot Schmegelsky before himself.

The photos recovered showed Schmegelsky posing with a rifle and McLeod from the chest up, which appeared to be taken by Schmegelsky, police said. One of the images was blurry and appeared to be taken by accident.

None of the videos gave any indication of a motive.

Hackett called the killings “random,” and said there was no known motive.

Forensic analysis was unable to determine exactly when and where the video and images were taken.

Police said they’re not releasing the videos out of respect for family members of the victims and to not inspire other potential copycats.

The bodies of Deese and Fowler were found July 15 near the Alaska Highway, about 300 miles from where Dyck’s body was discovered July 19.

