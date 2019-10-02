SMITH COUNTY — A Flint man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to produce, transfer, and forge false identification documents. Jose Luis Marquez Rodriguez, 53, pleaded guilty on Oct. 1 before U.S. Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Mitchell. He agreed to the forfeiture of several firearms and ammunition; a computer and three printers; $9602 cash; funds in three bank accounts totaling $21,359.09; and two pieces of property in Flint. Rodriguez also agreed to a money judgment in the amount of $308,961.09, representing proceeds received from his conduct. According to information presented in court, beginning in April 2009, Marquez Rodriguez was involved in a conspiracy to produce and sell fictitious U.S. identification documents to others.

The false documents included U.S. Social Security cards and Permanent Residence cards. Rodriguez admitted to being responsible for the transfer of over 100 false identification documents as part of this conspiracy. He faces up to 5 years in federal prison at sentencing. A sentencing date has not been set.