Today is Wednesday October 02, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

World War II plane crashes at Connecticut airport, rescue efforts underway

Posted/updated on: October 2, 2019 at 10:19 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Dave Colavecchio/Twitter(WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn.) — A World War II plane crashed at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut Wednesday morning, sending plumes of smoke into the air.

The vintage Boeing B-17 crashed at the end of a runway while trying to land, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Rescue efforts are underway, according to airport officials.

“It is a civilian registered aircraft, not flown by the military,” said a statement from the FAA. “Local officials will release information about the people aboard.”

The airport — the second largest in New England — has since closed.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

World War II plane crashes at Connecticut airport, rescue efforts underway

Posted/updated on: October 2, 2019 at 10:19 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Dave Colavecchio/Twitter(WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn.) — A World War II plane crashed at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut Wednesday morning, sending plumes of smoke into the air.

The vintage Boeing B-17 crashed at the end of a runway while trying to land, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Rescue efforts are underway, according to airport officials.

“It is a civilian registered aircraft, not flown by the military,” said a statement from the FAA. “Local officials will release information about the people aboard.”

The airport — the second largest in New England — has since closed.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement