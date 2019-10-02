Dave Colavecchio/Twitter(WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn.) — A World War II plane crashed at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut Wednesday morning, sending plumes of smoke into the air.

The vintage Boeing B-17 crashed at the end of a runway while trying to land, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Rescue efforts are underway, according to airport officials.

“It is a civilian registered aircraft, not flown by the military,” said a statement from the FAA. “Local officials will release information about the people aboard.”

The airport — the second largest in New England — has since closed.

