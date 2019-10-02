Dave Colavecchio/Twitter(WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn.) -- A World War II plane crashed at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut Wednesday morning, sending plumes of smoke into the air. The vintage Boeing B-17 crashed at the end of a runway while trying to land, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). It was not immediately clear how many were on board but officials said six people were taken to Hartford Hospital in unknown conditions. The airport -- the second largest in New England -- has since closed. The World War II plane was civilian registered, not flown by the military, according to the FAA, and was part of the Wings of Freedom tour, according to ABC New Haven affiliate WTNH-TV. Officials with the Collings Foundation, an educational foundation which holds the Wings of Freedom tour, said in a statement: "Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were on that flight and we will be forever grateful to the heroic efforts of the first responders at Bradley Airport. The Collings Foundation flight team is fully cooperating with officials to determine the cause of the crash of the B-17 Flying Fortress." Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont tweeted: "Such an unfortunate situation with an historic aircraft. Our prayers are with everyone who was on board."

World War II plane crashes at Connecticut airport, rescue efforts underway

Posted/updated on: October 2, 2019 at 10:49 am

