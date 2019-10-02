ABC News(WASHINGTON) -- Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democrat leading the House impeachment effort, said Wednesday that any efforts by President Donald Trump and his administration to interfere with their investigation "will be considered as evidence of obstruction of justice." "We're not fooling around here," Schiff said. "We don't want this to drag on for months and months." Schiff said he was "deeply concerned" about Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's effort to block department officials from testifying and said obstruction efforts could be included in articles of impeachment. He appeared with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who said, "We take this as a very sad time for our country." Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘We’re not fooling around’ says House Democrat leading impeachment probe

Posted/updated on: October 2, 2019 at 10:45 am

