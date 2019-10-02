ABC(NEW YORK) -- Former U.S. Senator, Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea, appeared on ABC's The View Wednesday morning to discuss their new book, The Book of Gutsy Women and the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. "I think it became absolutely unavoidable," Hillary Clinton said of the congressional investigation and impeachment inquiry stemming from Trump's controversial phone call with Ukraine's new president on July 25. Clinton generated significant media attention Tuesday, telling ABC News' Good Morning America co-anchor Amy Robach, "I think the gutsiest thing I’ve ever done, well, personally, [is] make the decision to stay in my marriage." The House of Representatives impeached the former first lady's husband, President Bill Clinton, in 1998 after an investigation revealed he lied about an affair with a White House intern, Monica Lewinsky. Clinton decided to remain in the marriage with her husband, writing in her 2003 memoir Living History, "The most difficult decisions I have made in my life were to stay married to Bill and to run for the Senate from New York." Reflecting on her earlier comments, Clinton also told Robach, the "gutsiest thing" she has done "Publicly, politically, (was) run for president and keep going." Sitting with her mother, Chelsea Clinton appeared taken aback by the former secretary of state's comments, telling Robach, "Goodness, I'm so overwhelmed by my mother's answer that I'm a bit out of words. I'm just so proud to be her daughter." Promoting their new book, The Book of Gutsy Women, the mother and daughter discussed the women who have inspired them throughout their lives. The book holds 103 real-life portraits of unsung female heroes including Harriet Tubman, Helen Keller, Maria von Trapp and Anne Frank. Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton discuss new book, impeachment inquiry

Posted/updated on: October 2, 2019 at 10:25 am

