iStock/ChiccoDodiFC(BRITISH COLUMBIA) — Variety reports that several safety errors that were to blame for the 2017 motorcycle crash that killed stunt rider Joi Harris on the set of Deadpool 2, according to a British Columbia workplace safety investigation.

Among the failures for which Twentieth Century Fox was cited for include failing to assess the risks of the stunt, failing to allow Harris to wear a helmet, and failing to set up barriers that would have kept the stunt rider’s motorcycle inside the film set.

A Fox spokesman took issue with the report and, in a written statement, insisted safety measures were immediately stepped up following the accident. Harris, 40, died when she apparently lost control of her motorcycle and crashed through a plate glass window. The slain stuntwoman was doubling for Zazie Beetz’ heroine Domino, though after the accident, the scene in question was scrapped.

At the time, Deadpool 2 star and producer Ryan Reynolds tweeted a statement, saying in part he and others were “heartbroken, shocked and devastated,” but that their grief pales in comparison to that of Harris’ loved ones. “My heart pours out to them — along with each and every person she touched in this world.”

