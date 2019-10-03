MattGush/iStock(NEW YORK) -- More than a dozen U.S. Army paratroopers were injured during a training jump at Mississippi's Camp Shelby on Wednesday night, officials said. The soldiers, from the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division in Alaska, parachuted out of a C-130 aircraft for the nighttime exercise and missed their intended drop zone at the military base near Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Some landed in trees and had to be rescued, according to Maj. Timothy Chavis, a spokesman for U.S. Army Alaska. At least 16 paratroopers were transported to local hospitals. None of the injuries were life-threatening, Chavis said. About 89 paratroopers jumped from that single aircraft, while hundreds more aboard other planes were also involved in the exercise. The total number of soldiers who missed the drop zone was unclear. U.S. Army Alaska media relations chief John Pennell said it was too early to speculate on what happened. Medical staff at nearby hospitals were notified of the jump ahead of time and the potential influx of patients, as well as the types of injuries to be expected. Meanwhile, emergency vehicles were on standby at Camp Shelby prior to the exercise, according to a statement from the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division. The jump was part of an ongoing training exercise called "Operation Arctic Anvil." Some 3,000 soldiers from the Alaska-based airborne brigade combat team are at Camp Shelby for the monthlong training. Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Posted/updated on: October 3, 2019 at 8:09 am

