TYLER — Sidewalk and driveway work will keep North Palace Avenue shut down for the immediate future. The improvements are expected to continue though the first of November. The work will affect the area between West Queen Street and West Franklin Street. The project will alter traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on work days. Drivers will have to detour and return to North Palace Avenue. Residents whose homes are affected by the construction will be able to get in and out of their homes. We have posted a map of the impacted area at KTBB.com