TYLER — The United Way of Smith County has found their next C.E.O. Chairman Mike Thomas announced the boards decision to hire John Gaston on Thursday afternoon. Nan Moore is the outgoing CEO, she has served in that capacity for the past 12 years and says John truly cares about our community and the work we do here. Gaston spent many years in broadcasting sales and management in both radio and television, most recently as President and General Manager of CBS 19 in Tyler. Following his broadcasting career, Gaston has assisted with marketing and sales for the Athletic Department of the University of Texas at Tyler.