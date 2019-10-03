PALESTINE — The City of Palestine is issuing a boil water notice for residents on the W. Side of W. Oak from Sheridan Dr. to Variah . The notice is due to a hydrant repair. so the City of Palestine needs to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Felipe Garcia with the city of Palestine.