CHANDLER — All SH 31 mainlanes have been shut down in Chandler due to a gas leak. According to the Texas Department of Transportation SH 31 is closed from the intersection of FM 315 west to the railroad overpass until further notice. Emergency personnel are on the scene. Motorists must use alternate routes to reach their destinations. Road conditions and traffic updates available by clicking the link. https://drivetexas.org/#/7/32.340/-99.500?future=false