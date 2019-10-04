3 injured in active-shooter situation at Washington apartment building

Posted/updated on: October 3, 2019 at 5:53 pm

iStock(VANCOUVER, Wash.) -- At least three people were wounded in a shooting at an apartment building in downtown Vancouver, Washington.



Two of those shot are in critical condition, according to Portland ABC affiliate KATU-TV.



Police have massed at Smith Tower, where shots were fired in the lobby of the building, authorities said.



The shooter is now holed up in his apartment in the building, with police trying to get him to surrender, police said.



PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver confirmed to ABC News it received two patients.



Vancouver is just across the Columbia River from Portland, Oregon.



Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back