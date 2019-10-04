Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures (NEW YORK) — Opening nationwide on Friday:

* Joker — Joaquin Phoenix plays the titular character in this film that serves as the origin story for the classic Batman villain. The film, set in 1981, follows failed stand-up comedian Arthur Fleck who turns to a life of crime and chaos in Gotham City, assuming the identity of the Joker. Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Frances Conroy also star. Rated R. Opening in limited release on Friday:

* Lucy in the Sky — Natalie Portman plays a female NASA astronaut who shares her name with the heroine of the psychedelic Beatles classic. Following a trip into space, she slowly starts to lose her mind, after a fellow astronaut with whom she’d been having an affair, played by Jon Hamm, moves on to another woman. Zazie Beetz, Dan Stevens, Colman Domingo and Ellen Burstyn. Rated R.

* Pain and Glory — This Spanish language film with English subtitles follows a film director, played by Antonio Banderas, who looks back on the choices he’s made in life as his past and present come crashing down around him. Also starring Penélope Cruz. Rated R.

