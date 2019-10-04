ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua(NEW YORK) — If you saw an abundance of people wearing pink on Wednesday, that’s because it was “Mean Girls Day.” The original cast of the 2004 comedy also celebrated the unofficial holiday by banding together for a heartfelt cause.

Lindsay Lohan, who played ingenue Cady Heron in the film, posted a video to her Instagram featuring her former co-stars, such as Amanda Seyfriend, Jonathan Bennett, and Lacey Chabert talking about the Thirst Project.

“We’ve teamed up with @thirstproject to build clean water projects,” Lohan captioned and used the hashtag “#MeanGirlsDoGood.”

“We all know Cady was from Africa,” Lohan says, “but this year we want help in building a well in Uganda.”

The Mean Girls cast challenged fans to donate three dollars to their Thirst Project campaign in hopes of raising $8,000 — which covers the cost of building a well for an entire Ugandan village.

Seyfried says a well that size would bring fresh drinking water nearly 500 people.

As of late Thursday, 633 supporters raised almost $6,000.

The Thirst Project is a non-profit that aims to provide access to safe drinking water in African communities. It’s estimated that over 600 million people are without clean water and that 1,000 African children die every day from preventable waterborne diseases.

