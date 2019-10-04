Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour(WASHINGTON) — Ever since House Democrats announced an impeachment inquiry into whether President Donald Trump pressured Ukraine’s president to help investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, developments have come at a whirlwind pace.

Here is the latest from Friday:

9 a.m. Intelligence community inspector general returns to Capitol Hill for testimony

Michael Atkinson, the intelligence community inspector general who handled the whistleblower complaint centered on Trump’s actions on Ukraine, arrived to testify behind closed doors before the House Intelligence Committee members and aides. Democrats say they want to know more about who he talked to to determine that the complaint was “credible” and why he was blocked from sending it to Congress.

“This hearing is critical to establish additional details, leads and evidence,” the Democrat who leads the committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, wrote last week about the hearing.

8:16 a.m. Trump defends saying foreign countries should investigate, but claims it’s not about the Bidens

In an early morning tweet Friday, Trump said that his public calls on Thursday to have China as well as Ukraine investigate former Biden and his son Hunter have “NOTHING to do with politics or a political campaign against the Bidens” — that he has an “obligation to end corruption.”

