carterdayne/iStock(NEW YORK) -- Disney fans brace yourselves. On Thursday, Aldo announced a new collection starring Disney's Mickey and Minnie Mouse. "A tribute to Disney's true original and his bold sweetheart, this fun collection puts a Disney twist on your Aldo favorites," the company wrote in a statement. The new collaboration has been promoted on Instagram with photos of everything from Mickey Mouse decorated handbags to Minnie Mouse embellished denim booties. This limited edition line includes heels, sneakers, handbags and accessories that feature Disney's most beloved icons. The collection is broken into two series. One category is "For the nostalgic" which includes playful bright pieces featuring Mickey and Minnie. The other category is "For the modern" where there are more subtle and sophisticated styles that include both characters' silhouettes and patterns. In total, there are over 25 items to pick from and lots of different designs to update your wardrobe with. Disney is the parent company of ABC News. Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Aldo announces new Mickey and Minnie Mouse collection

Posted/updated on: October 4, 2019 at 10:14 am

carterdayne/iStock(NEW YORK) -- Disney fans brace yourselves.



On Thursday, Aldo announced a new collection starring Disney's Mickey and Minnie Mouse.



"A tribute to Disney's true original and his bold sweetheart, this fun collection puts a Disney twist on your Aldo favorites," the company wrote in a statement.



The new collaboration has been promoted on Instagram with photos of everything from Mickey Mouse decorated handbags to Minnie Mouse embellished denim booties.



This limited edition line includes heels, sneakers, handbags and accessories that feature Disney's most beloved icons.



The collection is broken into two series. One category is "For the nostalgic" which includes playful bright pieces featuring Mickey and Minnie.



The other category is "For the modern" where there are more subtle and sophisticated styles that include both characters' silhouettes and patterns.



In total, there are over 25 items to pick from and lots of different designs to update your wardrobe with.



Disney is the parent company of ABC News.



Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back