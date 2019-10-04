TYLER — A 22-year-old Harrison, Michigan man was sentenced on Thursday for child exploitation violations in the Eastern District of Texas. Daniel Wayne Little, II, pleaded guilty in May, to coercion and enticement of a child and was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison. According to information presented in court, over a 10-month period , Little pursued an inappropriate relationship with a 10-year-old child. Little used the internet to find the victim and then sought sexually explicit images and videos from her, demanding specific images and videos and describing how he wanted to engage in with her. Little was indicted by a federal grand jury in Nov. of 2018.