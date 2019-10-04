WHITEHOUSE — Camp Tyler Outdoor School is hosting its first Fall Festival on Saturday. According to our news partner KETK, Camp Tyler is offering a traditional carnival theme hoping to stir some memories from the past. The fall festival will have games and activities. The free event will have concessions available for a small charge.

Once parked, people will take a ‘haunted hike’ for a third of a mile through the woods, before arriving near the Camp Tyler offices where the event takes place. If some are not able to walk, there will be a tractor ride available. Throughout the event, multiple vendors from across East Texas will be offering games and activities for people to take part in, including prizes for top participants.