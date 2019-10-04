House Democrats subpoena White House for documents in impeachment investigation

Posted/updated on: October 4, 2019 at 5:39 pm

Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian(WASHINGTON) -- House Democrats have subpoenaed the White House in its impeachment investigation Friday.

