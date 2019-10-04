kttakespix/iStock(LAS VEGAS) — The health issue that led to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ hospitalization on Tuesday night in Las Vegas has been diagnosed as a heart attack.

Sanders, 78, said in a statement released on Friday that he “felt great” and was looking forward to resuming his campaign.

“I want to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center for the excellent care that they provided,” Sanders said in the statement. “After two and a half days in the hospital, I feel great, and after taking a short time off, I look forward to getting back to work.”

A joint statement from the physicians who treated Sanders, Arturo E. Marchand Jr. and Arjun Gururaj, said Sanders suffered from a myocardial infarction and transferred to Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center.

“The Senator was stable upon arrival and taken immediately to the cardiac catheterization laboratory, at which time two stents were placed in a blocked coronary artery in a timely fashion. All other arteries were normal,” the said. “His hospital course was uneventful with good expected progress. He was discharged with instructions to follow up with his personal physician.”

