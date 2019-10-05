TYLER — The Tyler Professional Firefighter’s Association created the Tyler Firefighter Cancer Awareness & Relief Effort (C.A.R.E) to fundraise for local firefighter families battling cancer and to support other local women’s cancer organizations in East Texas. On Friday they had the kick-off event with the goal to Turn Tyler Pink. The fundraising event, in which the firefighters sell t-shirts and educate the public during the month of October, will take place on Tuesday, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on the square in downtown Tyler.