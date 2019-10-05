GREGG COUNTY — East Texas law enforcement get calls about stray or wandering animals quite often. Cattle, horses, dogs – all the usual animals. According to our news partner KETK, this time, though, was a most unusual animal. An elk. A lone, stray elk. The Gregg County Sheriff’s Officers responded to the roadway at Hwy 322 and FM 349. The animals are far more common in mountainous regions, Elk usually don’t mistake hills for mountains. Deputies eventually “persuaded” the animal to leave the roadway and return to a wooded area. They’re also asking anyone who might have an elk that’s gone missing to give GCSO a call.