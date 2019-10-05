EAST TEXAS — TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work throughout the district during the Week of October 7, 2019. Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones. In Smith County – Tyler Maintenance crews on Monday plan to conduct edge repair work on FM 16 between FM 14 and US 271, and culvert repairs on SH 110S just north of Whitehouse. In Gregg County – I-20 WB Overlay Project Continues from SH 31 to SH 135. The contractor continues asphalt operations, striping, and placing edgeline rumble strips on the roadway. Complete report available by clicking the link. https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/050-2019.html.