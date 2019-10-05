Botham Jean’s former neighbor, witness in Amber Guyger trial, shot to death: Police

MattGush/iStock(DALLAS) -- A 27-year-old man who used to live next to Botham Jean and who was a witness in Amber Guyger's murder trial was shot to death Friday night, according to police.

Joshua Brown was shot several times around 10:35 p.m. Friday at the Atera Apartments in the 4600 block of Cedar Springs Road, and later died at a local hospital, according to ABC Dallas station WFAA-TV.

Lee Merritt, an attorney for Botham Jean's family, wrote on Twitter that he'd spoken with Brown's mother, who's "devastated."

"We all are," Merritt said.

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots and saw a silver, four-door sedan leave the parking lot where Brown was shot, according to WFAA. Police did not release descriptions of any suspects.

Officers from the Dallas Police Department responded to the incident at approximately 10:37 p.m., according to the police report.

"Upon arrival, officers were flagged down by several witnesses directing them to the complainant's location," the police report states. "The complainant was found lying on the ground in the apartment parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported the complainant to Parkland Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries."

The investigation is ongoing.

Guyger, who shot Jean to death in his own apartment, saying she mistook it for her own apartment, was convicted of murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Brown testified in Guyger's trial on Sept. 24, choking up on the stand when he recalled how he'd often hear Jean singing in the morning.

