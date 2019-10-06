TYLER — Day 1 of the culminating event of CityFest had thousands of people turn up on the square in downtown Tyler. The roars from the crowds could be heard blocks away as people cheered for a variety of musical acts that shared the stage with Evangelist Andrew Palau. When Palau invited the audience to faith in God, hundreds, if not thousands responded in the affirmative. The Luis Palau Association established in 1966 has lead millions to the gospel of Christ in cities around the globe. Day 2 of the faith-based, family-friendly festival will feature more top recording artists, action sports demos, and activities for people of all ages. Events begin at 4, Concerts at 6pm.