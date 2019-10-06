TYLER — Suddenlink customers are venting frustrations with their cable and internet provider for service and billing problems. According to our news partner KETK, customers report having their plans suspended abruptly for non-payment, though their payment accounts were set to autopay. Suddenlink is telling customers, when customers can get to a service representative, that autopay setups were deleted when the company went to a new system earlier this week. On Saturday the provider released the following statement.

“With the aim of creating a simpler experience for our customers, we’ve upgraded our Suddenlink billing platform, which will make account management more streamlined and user-friendly, among other customer benefits. As a result of this upgrade, there have been brief delays in accessing customer accounts and other billing systems. For those customers whose service was interrupted due to this issue, we have since processed their correct billing information and restored service. We greatly appreciate our customers’ patience during that time.”

– Altice USA

According to downdetector.com, a website that tracks service outages, 86% of Suddenlink customers reporting on the site said they were without internet in the Midwest and Southwest area of the country.