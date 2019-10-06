Today is Sunday October 06, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

In Focus: 10/6 – Shelly Smith and Susan Williams, Buckner Northeast Texas

Posted/updated on: October 6, 2019 at 8:56 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Airdate: 10/06/19

Guests: Shelly Smith and Susan Williams, Buckner Northeast Texas

 

In Focus: 10/6 – Shelly Smith and Susan Williams, Buckner Northeast Texas

Posted/updated on: October 6, 2019 at 8:56 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Airdate: 10/06/19

Guests: Shelly Smith and Susan Williams, Buckner Northeast Texas

 

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement