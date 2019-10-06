Today is Sunday October 06, 2019
Police: 2 Dead Following Shootout Outside Houston Nightclub

Posted/updated on: October 6, 2019 at 3:40 pm
HOUSTON (AP) – Police in Houston say two people are dead following an early-morning shootout in front of a crowded nightclub. Houston Police spokesman Sgt. Anthony Turner says a fight broke out between two women inside the club and spilled out into the parking lot where a shootout between multiple people occurred about 1:50 a.m. Sunday. Officers later found the bodies of a man and a woman in the parking lot. Turner says another man with gunshot wounds was transported to a local hospital and was expected to survive. Turner says people were shooting “recklessly” into the crowd and that anybody in the parking lot could have been shot. Authorities say police have not identified the shooters and that no arrests have been made.

